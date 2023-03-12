Pipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Pipestone Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
