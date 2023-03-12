Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.37 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.63 million and $85,312.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00152774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

