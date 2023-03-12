Po.et Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $63,147.55 and $0.08 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

