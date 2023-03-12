Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 29th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $17.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

POOL traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $348.41. 390,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its 200 day moving average is $335.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

