Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBTS remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 9,076,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

