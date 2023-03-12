Premia Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $88,019.83 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

