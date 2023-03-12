Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 140,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,712. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.