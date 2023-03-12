Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 442,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.2 %

PCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 130,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,835. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.09. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

