Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,078 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

