PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

PROS stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.11.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $6,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

