ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Up 5.7%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $27.56. 104,427 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIXM. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter.

