Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Down 21.6 %

Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 4,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prospector Capital stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

