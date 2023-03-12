Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

