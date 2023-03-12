Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.00 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.