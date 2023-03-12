Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

