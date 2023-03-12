Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

