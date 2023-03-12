Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $454.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

