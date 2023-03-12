Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

PUM stock opened at €52.92 ($56.30) on Wednesday. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

