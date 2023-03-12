Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

