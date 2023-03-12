Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

