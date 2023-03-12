Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Tops $43.67 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Qtum has a market cap of $286.67 million and $43.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00012274 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.94 or 0.07145158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,571,459 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

