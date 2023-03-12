Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $18.15 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 624,703 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 668,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

