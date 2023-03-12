QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $51.61 million and $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

