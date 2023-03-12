Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Stock Price Down 43.2%

Shares of Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Rating) were down 43.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Quarta-Rad Stock Down 43.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Quarta-Rad

(Get Rating)

Quarta-Rad, Inc manufactures and distributes radioactivity detection equipment and air quality measurement instruments. Its products include Radiation Detection Equipment, Radon Detection Equipment, Electro Magnetic Indicator Detection Equipment, and Light and Brightness Detection Equipment. The company was founded by Alexey Golovanov and Victor Shvetsky in 1990 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarta-Rad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarta-Rad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.