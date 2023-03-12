QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $133.28 million and approximately $250.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159544 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $538.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

