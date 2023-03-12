QUASA (QUA) Price Down 8.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $133.32 million and approximately $251.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00036300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00225466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,369.62 or 1.00068451 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159544 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $538.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

