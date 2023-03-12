Radix Price Reaches $0.0376 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Radix has a total market cap of $195.82 million and $749,525.42 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00443049 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.62 or 0.29947171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,211,838,160 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

