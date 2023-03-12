Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 442,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAIN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

