Raymond James Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $22.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWRG. Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.11.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
