Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

