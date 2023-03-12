Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on April 5th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 123.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

