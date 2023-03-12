Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Regions Financial worth $230,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

