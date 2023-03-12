RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE:RNR opened at $194.30 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

