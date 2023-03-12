Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

