Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

