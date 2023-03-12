Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.16. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

