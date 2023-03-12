Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 472,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 185,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $593.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.54 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

