Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 336,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

