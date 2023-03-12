RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.02.
Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.