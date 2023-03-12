RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.02.

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

