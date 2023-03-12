Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Boosted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.33. The stock had a trading volume of 847,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.93.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

