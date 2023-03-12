Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,427 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

