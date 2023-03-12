Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $38,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,604,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 820,074 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

