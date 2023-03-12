Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,500 Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.12% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,261,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,496,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTII opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.90.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.