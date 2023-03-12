Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 46,929 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.73% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

