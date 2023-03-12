Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 385.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,984 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.77% of Earthstone Energy worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $11,219,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

ESTE stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

