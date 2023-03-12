Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,105 Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.66% of Valor Latitude Acquisition worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 509,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 931,156 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 510,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,503,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

