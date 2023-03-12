Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,691 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JGGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,086,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

