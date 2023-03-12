Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIF opened at $12.27 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

