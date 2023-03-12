Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.78% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMAQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 64,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

