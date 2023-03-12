Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 333,000 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.81% of Edify Acquisition worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

